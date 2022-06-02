Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.35–$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $76.00 million-$77.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.56 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.34–$1.26 EPS.

NASDAQ DOMO opened at $31.84 on Thursday. Domo has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Domo from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domo from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In related news, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $175,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $970,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,053 shares of company stock worth $5,441,410. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Domo by 603.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Domo by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Domo by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

