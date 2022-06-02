Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Given New $61.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s current price.

DCI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.06. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.39.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 52.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,281,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 72,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 39,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at about $1,826,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

