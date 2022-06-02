Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

Shares of DCI stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.90. 3,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,961. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,310,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,613,000 after purchasing an additional 382,409 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,569,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,540,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,333 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

