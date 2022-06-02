Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP William Albert Folmar Sells 10,000 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP William Albert Folmar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,284.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of DGICA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 97,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,215. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.53%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 689.4% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 85.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 70,009 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Donegal Group by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 106,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 56,398 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter valued at $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

DGICA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

