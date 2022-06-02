Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Donegal Group Inc. is a regional property-casualty insurance holding company doing business in Mid-Atlantic and Southern states through its insurance subsidiaries: Atlantic States Insurance Company, Southern Heritage Insurance Company, Southern Insurance Company of Virginia, Delaware Atlantic Insurance Company, Pioneer Insurance Company, Ohio and Pioneer Insurance Company, New York. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of DGICA stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 151,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $511.19 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.13.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $26,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,537 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $116,615.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,551,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,129,788.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 139,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,643. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Donegal Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

