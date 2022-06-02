DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $116.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 61.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NYSE:DASH opened at $71.95 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $57.60 and a 1-year high of $257.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.03.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 43,676 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $3,059,940.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,955,607.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,548 shares of company stock worth $36,818,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

