DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund stock opened at $13.22 on Thursday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

