DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:DBL opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $20.14.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (DBL)
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.