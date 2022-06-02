DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:DBL opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.58. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

