DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE:DLY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.18. The stock had a trading volume of 166,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,134. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.28. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $20.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,506,000 after buying an additional 262,389 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 53,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

