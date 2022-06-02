Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$755.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.29 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $375.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $270.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.90 million. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Duluth by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Duluth by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 29.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

