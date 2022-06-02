DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

DXP Enterprises stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.17. The company had a trading volume of 79,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,252. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. DXP Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $581.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 2.17.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

