Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.72 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) will report $2.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $800,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Dyadic International reported sales of $940,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 189.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $11.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 million to $15.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $18.77 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $30.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 61.46% and a negative net margin of 473.45%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dyadic International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of Dyadic International stock opened at $2.47 on Thursday. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 77.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dyadic International by 1,167.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.12% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

