Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a report released on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $92.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $105.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.83 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

