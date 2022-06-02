Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE DX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,003,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,304. Dynex Capital has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $603.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Byron L. Boston bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

