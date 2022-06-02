Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $90.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $90.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.73 million to $91.00 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $95.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full year sales of $367.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.61 million to $370.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $404.66 million, with estimates ranging from $397.62 million to $411.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $87.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.40 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share.

EGBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $48.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $47.62 and a one year high of $63.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,521,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

