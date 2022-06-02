Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EBC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eastern Bankshares to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

EBC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,539. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.01. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $939,743.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $782,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 194,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,243.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $54,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eastern Bankshares (Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.