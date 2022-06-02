Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of EVM stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,679. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 450,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 25,325 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

