Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

CEV stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 35,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

