Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.14. The company had a trading volume of 73,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,452. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

