Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 85,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,981. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

