Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1095 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $16.27. 85,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,981. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.