Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% per year over the last three years.
NYSE:EFL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,368. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $9.66.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (EFL)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.