Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:EFT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 102,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,782. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $15.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

