Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,193. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 98.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

