Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV)

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,193. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
