Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Shares of EIM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 257,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,832. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.01.
In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 22,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $247,275.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,567.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.