Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of EIM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.15. 257,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,832. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $14.01.

In related news, insider Craig R. Brandon bought 21,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig R. Brandon purchased 22,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.91 per share, with a total value of $247,275.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,567.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after buying an additional 125,231 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 302,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 78,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 74,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,803 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

