Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:EVN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.59. 152,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,007. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,629 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

