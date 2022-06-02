Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN ENX traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 55,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,207. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $871,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 17.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

