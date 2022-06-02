Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 111,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,483. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
