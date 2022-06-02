Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 111,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,483. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

