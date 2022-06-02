Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
EVF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,918. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.
About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.