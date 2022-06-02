Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

EVF traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $5.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,918. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 63.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.