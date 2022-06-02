Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.
EVG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,769. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
