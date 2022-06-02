Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund alerts:

EVG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,769. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.