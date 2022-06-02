Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. 113,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $268,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 6.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

