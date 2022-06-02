Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.79. 113,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,608. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.85.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
