Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1792 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

ETO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.29. 46,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,102. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $34.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.00.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $266,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.