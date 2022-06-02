Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 51,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,804. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,231,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 53,667 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,888,000 after acquiring an additional 30,479 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 43,959 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 23,562 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

