Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE ETY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.68. 240,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,595. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
