Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 647,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

