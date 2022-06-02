Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of ETW stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 647,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $11.37.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
