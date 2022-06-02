Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ECL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.88.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $162.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.76.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $223,516,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $153,507,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.