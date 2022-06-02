Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.36–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.08 billion.Elastic also updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.36)-(0.28) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.94. 1,773,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,537. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.40. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.53.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.