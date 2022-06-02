Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Elastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Elastic (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.