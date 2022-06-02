Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 34.20% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.28. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,112,000 after buying an additional 101,159 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Elastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

