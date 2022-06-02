Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ELDN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. 62,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,370. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.94. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Equities analysts forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 679,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

