Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELMUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €19.40 ($20.86) to €18.60 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elisa Oyj from €53.00 ($56.99) to €52.00 ($55.91) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ELMUF opened at $56.45 on Thursday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.92.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

