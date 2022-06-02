Elise Baskel Sells 6,199 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Elise Baskel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $105,824.04.

On Friday, April 1st, Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of Perdoceo Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24.

PRDO traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07. The firm has a market cap of $748.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,533,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,635,000 after buying an additional 215,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Perdoceo Education by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,711 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

