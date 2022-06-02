Elizabeth Crain Sells 7,000 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76.

Shares of Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.53. 291,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,082. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,984,000 after acquiring an additional 211,221 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,772,000 after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,563,000 after acquiring an additional 427,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,297,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,878,000 after acquiring an additional 252,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

