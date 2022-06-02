EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Upgraded at StockNews.com

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EME. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $104.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.99. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $99.72 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.