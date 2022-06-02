Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.69 million-$200.93 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.46 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 37.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 113.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 1st quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

