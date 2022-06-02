Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAVA. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of DAVA opened at $102.83 on Thursday. Endava has a 1-year low of $86.17 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth about $64,236,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Endava by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,492,000 after buying an additional 147,525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the first quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

