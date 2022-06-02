Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, developing an allogeneic drug pipeline for immune system rebalancing. Immune system rebalancing is critical for the treatment of life-threatening immune and inflammatory conditions which involve hyper-expression of cytokines (Cytokine Release Syndrome) and for which there are no approved treatments (unmet medical needs), as well as solid tumors immune-checkpoint rebalancing. “
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 15.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 3.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
