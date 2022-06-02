Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $350,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) to announce $350,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enovix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Enovix will report full-year sales of $8.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $9.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $100.39 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $131.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enovix.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENVX. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust acquired 3,500 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 123,500 shares of company stock worth $1,242,150 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enovix during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Enovix by 20.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 31.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

