Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) vs. Its Rivals Financial Analysis

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Enthusiast Gaming to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Enthusiast Gaming has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enthusiast Gaming’s rivals have a beta of -0.34, indicating that their average stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enthusiast Gaming -26.65% -19.98% -14.49% Enthusiast Gaming Competitors -2,737.81% -1.13% -206.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.1% of Enthusiast Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enthusiast Gaming and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enthusiast Gaming 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors 73 271 382 10 2.45

Enthusiast Gaming currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.34%. As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 54.05%. Given Enthusiast Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enthusiast Gaming is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enthusiast Gaming and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enthusiast Gaming $132.78 million -$41.53 million -7.39 Enthusiast Gaming Competitors $996.05 million -$74.95 million 57.66

Enthusiast Gaming’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Enthusiast Gaming. Enthusiast Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Enthusiast Gaming (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; and hosts other gaming events. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

