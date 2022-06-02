Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -231.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. Envestnet has a one year low of $59.01 and a one year high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $918,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Envestnet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

