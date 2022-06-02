Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Epsilon Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 40.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Epsilon Energy stock opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $166.15 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.20.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter.

In other Epsilon Energy news, Director John Lovoi sold 13,585 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $106,098.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,803,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,082,078.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason Stankowski sold 29,625 shares of Epsilon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $204,708.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 324,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,018.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 391,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,166. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Epsilon Energy by 43.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Epsilon Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

