Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $21.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $189.36 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,460.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,784.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,238.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,197.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,277.58. Booking has a one year low of $1,796.45 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,013,778,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after buying an additional 166,288 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Booking by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,973,000 after buying an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Booking by 320.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,486,000 after buying an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

